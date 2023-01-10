Notification Settings

Wolves demand answers from referees’ chief after VAR controversy at Liverpool

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manager Julen Lopetegui confirmed they have written to the PGMOL to complain.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Anfield

Wolves have written to Howard Webb to demand an explanation for the VAR controversy at Liverpool.

Boss Julen Lopetegui is still unhappy Wolves were denied victory in their 2-2 FA Cup draw at Anfield on Saturday.

They were forced to settle for a replay due to a lack of camera angles for a VAR call when Toti Gomes scored in the second half.

Wolves drew at Liverpool but felt they should have won (Jon Super/AP/PA)

Referee Andy Madeley upheld the offside call against Matheus Nunes and Wolves have sent the club’s own footage to Webb – chief of referees’ body the PGMOL.

Lopetegui said: “Of course I have seen the images on the internet. I have my opinion, we have sent our comments and we are waiting for an explanation.

“I talked after the match and now we have sent our comments but it’s very clear something has happened.

“It’s important to forget all the Liverpool issues, the injuries and to put the focus on the match (at Nottingham Forest).”

Wolves now go to Forest on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Julen Lopetegui now turns his attention to Nottingham Forest (Jon Super/AP/PA)

Lopetegui remains without Pedro Neto (ankle), Boubacar Traore (groin) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) with Daniel Podence a doubt.

And the boss feels their clash at the City Ground will present more of a challenge than Anfield.

“I am sure it will be a much harder game than Liverpool and different for different reasons,” he said.

“We have to be ready to have different answers but we are fighting for one semi-final (place). We have to be ready to go to the bus thinking and knowing it will be a hard task. We have ambition to overcome a good team.

“They have very good players, I know a lot of them and they have a very good squad. In the Premier League every squad has good players because it’s the best league in the world.

“They are going to be a different team. I’m sure we’ll have a very hard match.”

