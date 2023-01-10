Notification Settings

Arsenal celebrate and Shearer gets his scarf ready – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Harry Redknapp supported his grandson.

Mohamed Elneny, centre, scored for Arsenal as they beat Oxford in the FA Cup
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.

Football

Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny celebrated a successful night for Arsenal.

Alan Shearer was prepared for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup tie with Leicester.

Liverpool looked back.

Happy birthday Mason Mount.

Cricket

Ben Stokes thought someone must be having a laugh.

Kevin Pietersen and Azeem Rafiq were excited at the start of SA20.

Formula One

Lando Norris was back in training.

Boxing

Frank Bruno reminisced.

UK & international sports

