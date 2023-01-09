Arsenal appoint ‘Tekkers Guru’ Hussein Isa in role of attacking-phase coach

A general view of the Arsenal club crest on the stadium ahead

Arsenal have appointed Hussein Isa to the role of an attacking-phase coach which he will take up in the summer, the PA news agency understands.

Isa, who spent time with QPR and Tottenham as a youngster, is known as ‘Tekkers Guru’ from his online following for exhibition skills and free-kicks.

The 34-year-old coach has represented England at futsal as well as playing for non-league side Hashtag United.

It is understood Isa will take up his position with Arsenal ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Isa is expected to work as an attacking-phase coach with both the Gunners’ first-team squad and academy talents, focusing on technical aspects of their game such as touch, shooting and heading.