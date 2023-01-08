On this day 2014: Ex-Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announces he is gay

Thomas Hitzlsperger in action for Everton

Former Aston Villa, West Ham and Germany international midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announced he was gay, on this day in 2014.

The then-31-year-old ended his playing career in September 2013 as he suffered from persistent injuries and told Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper that now was “a good time” for him to reveal his true sexuality.

Hitzlsperger was the first Premier League footballer to come out as gay, after former Leeds and United States winger Robbie Rogers revealed he was gay alongside his retirement in February 2013 at the age of 25.

Special moments in my Villa career? Plenty, but this one stands out! https://t.co/AKVc59b3tz — Thomas Hitzlsperger (@ThomasHitz) October 26, 2016

His announcement came as he wanted to further promote the discussion of homosexuality among professional sportspeople.

In an interview with Die Zeit, Hitzlsperger said: “I’m coming out about my homosexuality because I want to move the discussion about homosexuality among professional sportspeople forwards.

“Just picture 20 men sat around a table together drinking – you’ve just got to let the majority be, just as long as the jokes are halfway funny and the talk about homosexuality doesn’t get too insulting.”