Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

Man City or Chelsea will face Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.

A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.

National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.

The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.

The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.

The draw, the ties from which are set to take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading.

League Two Walsall are at home against Leicester, and there is also a visit from top-flight opposition for League One Derby as they host West Ham.

Wrexham will play Sheffield United after winning 4-3 at Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA).

The winner of Sunday’s Aston Villa-Stevenage tie will head to Stoke, while Fulham and Southampton welcome Sunderland and Blackpool respectively.

After knocking out Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday play fellow third-tier outfit Fleetwood at Hillsborough, and another, Ipswich, face Championship leaders Burnley at Portman Road.