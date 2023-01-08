Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alex Iwobi injury blow for Everton as midfielder faces three weeks out of action

UK & international sportsPublished:

Iwobi left the pitch on a stretcher during Friday’s loss to Manchester United.

Everton v West Ham United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton v West Ham United – Premier League – Goodison Park

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is set to be sidelined for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury he sustained in Friday night’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Everton confirmed the news following a scan and said Iwobi’s injury will be “managed conservatively” by their medical team.

Iwobi was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half at Old Trafford after being caught in a challenge by Tyrell Malacia.

The news will come as a blow to Blues boss Frank Lampard, who has started the Nigerian in all but one of the club’s 21 games in all competitions this season.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News