Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emma Raducanu unhappy with ‘slippery’ court after suffering ankle injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

The British number one was in tears as she was forced to withdraw from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova.

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has criticised the indoor courts at the ASB Classic in New Zealand after suffering a potentially costly ankle injury 11 days before the start of the Australian Open.

The British number one, 20, was in tears as she was forced to withdraw from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the start of the third set having rolled her ankle.

The contest had been moved indoors due to rain in Auckland, but Raducanu was not happy with the standard of the playing surface.

“It’s difficult to take,” Raducanu said on stuff.co.nz. “I’ve put a lot of physical work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic.

“So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle is pretty disappointing, in the first week as well. I thought I was playing some pretty decent tennis.

“The courts are incredibly slick, like very slippery, so to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone.

“It’s out of my control and after a very long day of waiting around. But we’ll assess over the next few days and see what the next steps are.”

Raducanu had breezed through the opening set 6-0, but Kuzmova hit back to take the second 7-5.

Raducanu called for medical treatment before the start of the third set, and it quickly became apparent she could not continue.

Raducanu ended her 2022 season early after suffering a wrist injury in October, but had started 2023 by rallying for a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over emerging Czech talent Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, on Tuesday.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News