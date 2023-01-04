On this day in 2007 – Paul Le Guen leaves Rangers after seven months in charge

Paul Le Guen

Rangers parted company with manager Paul Le Guen on this day in 2007.

Le Guen was in charge at Ibrox for just seven months and 31 games – the shortest reign in the club’s history – and the Frenchman’s departure was said to have been agreed by mutual consent.

Rangers chairman David Murray said: “Having met with Paul it was clear that in the interests of the club we agreed jointly to him stepping down as manager.

Rangers chairman David Murray said Paul Le Guen’s departure from the club was a joint decision (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We are all clearly disappointed with our current circumstances and will now focus on securing a suitable replacement.”

Le Guen, a former France midfielder who made spent seven years at Paris St Germain in the 1990s, made his managerial reputation at Lyon, where he won three successive Ligue 1 titles.

But his time in Glasgow quickly turned sour as he stripped Barry Ferguson of the captaincy after claiming the Scotland midfielder was undermining him in the dressing room.

Le Guen said: “I am disappointed to leave the club, but I think it is the best solution for all concerned.

Walter Smith succeeded Paul Le Guen in January 2007 to become Rangers manager for the second time (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“I would like to thank all the people who helped me and my team during my spell in Scotland.”

Walter Smith succeeded Le Guen, stepping down from the Scotland job to take charge of Rangers for the second time after a hugely successful spell between 1991 and 1998.

Le Guen went on to coach Paris St Germain, Cameroon, Oman and Bursaspor in Turkey.