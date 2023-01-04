Michael Smith basks in World Championship glory – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sending my condolences to the Gold family & close friends. ??️❤️

Mr. Gold was a favourite of mine at the club. Always had time for me and wanted me to win in life. A very kind & warm-hearted man. Thank you for the conversations and memories. RIP ??https://t.co/jnQhXcaSkL

