Michael Smith basks in World Championship glory – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

World Cup winner Lionel Messi returned to PSG training.

Michael Smith
Michael Smith

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Darts

Michael Smith became world champion and the plaudits poured in.

Football

Manchester United players reflected on a productive Tuesday night.

Tributes were paid to West Ham joint chairman David Gold following his death at the age of 86.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi returned to Paris St Germain duty.

And Argentina team-mate Alexis Mac Allister made his return to action as Brighton beat Everton.

Cricket

Ben Stokes had his say.

Sam Curran had some travel woe.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan made light of the table invasion.

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas’ New Zealand adventure continued.

