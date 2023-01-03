PA Sport Trivia (04/01/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Susan Devoy (squash) – five-time world champion from New Zealand, born 1964.

Guy Forget (tennis) – Former world number four and ex-France Davis Cup captain, born 1965.

Johnny Nelson (boxing) – Former WBO cruiserweight champion, born 1967.

David Toms (golf) – American former Ryder Cup player and 2001 US PGA champion, born 1967.

David Millar (cycling) – Former world silver medallist and Commonwealth champion, born 1977.

James Milner (soccer) – Liverpool midfielder, born 1986.

Younes Kaboul (soccer) – Former France, Tottenham and Watford defender, born 1986.

Russell Martin (soccer) – Former Norwich and Scotland defender, currently manager of Swansea, born 1986.

Toni Kroos (soccer) – Real Madrid and Germany midfielder, born 1990.

Derrick Henry (gridiron) – Heisman Trophy-winning running back who plays for the Tennessee Titans, born 1994.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1936: Alexander Obolensky, son of a Russian prince, scored two tries for England at Twickenham in a 13-0 defeat of the All Blacks.

1967: Donald Campbell, son of Sir Malcolm Campbell, died while attempting to break the world water speed record in his Bluebird craft on Coniston Water in the Lake District.

1991: Twelve-year-old Fu Mingxia won the women’s world platform diving title to give China the youngest world champion in any sport.

2004: Phil Taylor won his 11th world title as he beat Kevin Painter 7-6 in the PDC World Championship final in Purfleet.

2007: Rangers manager Paul Le Guen left the club by mutual agreement after a turbulent spell in charge at Ibrox.

2008: The Dakar Rally was cancelled due to security threats to competitors.

2012: Harlequins and England scrum-half Danny Care was excluded from England’s Six Nations squad after his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Care was later banned from driving for 16 months after a court appearance.

2016: Real Madrid announced manager Rafael Benitez had left the club, with Zinedine Zidane taking charge of the team for his first spell.

2017: Dele Alli’s double denied Chelsea a record-breaking 14th consecutive victory and fired Tottenham back into the Premier League title race.

2018: Andy Murray announced he had pulled out of the Australian Open with a hip injury.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Wednesday, January 4)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Crystal Palace v Tottenham – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1930; Serie A, Salernitana v AC Milan – BT Sport 1 1130, Sassuolo v Sampdoria – BT Sport 2 1130, Spezia v Atalanta – BT Sport 1 1330, Torino v Hellas Verona – BT Sport 2 1330, Roma v Bologna – BT Sport 1 1530, Lecce v Lazio – BT Sport 2 1530, Cremonese v Juventus – BT Sport 1 1730, Fiorentina v Monza – BT Sport 2 1730, Inter Milan v Napoli – BT Sport 1 1930, Udinese v Empoli – BT Sport 2 1945.

CRICKET: Second Test, Pakistan v New Zealand – Sky Sports Main Event 0500 and Sky Sports Cricket 0450; Third Test, Australia v South Africa – BT Sport 1 2330; Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, 1200; Women’s T20 Super Smash, Central Hinds v Auckland Hearts – BT Sport 2 2145; T20 Super Smash, Central Stags v Auckland Aces – BT Sport 2 0130 (Thu).

Tomorrow (Thursday, January 5)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Chelsea v Manchester City – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1830.

CRICKET: Second Test, Pakistan v New Zealand – Sky Sports Main Event 0500 and Sky Sports Cricket 0450; Third Test, Australia v South Africa – BT Sport 1 2330; T20 Super Smash, Northern Brave v Otago Volts – BT Sport 2 0145 (Fri); Women’s T20 Super Smash, Northern Brave v Otago Sparks – BT Sport 2 0530 (Fri).

GOLF: PGA, The Sentry Tournament of Champions – Sky Sports Main Event 2300 and Sky Sports Golf 1915.

BASKETBALL: NBA, Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers – Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Fri).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Who won the women’s singles title at the Australian Open in 2022?

2. Who was Newcastle manager when they came back from 4-0 down to draw with Arsenal in 2011?

3. England’s men will face which country in their first Rugby World Cup game later this year?

4. Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in an NBA game this week, but who does he play for?

5. When was the last time Sheffield Wednesday were in the Premier League?

6. Which country topped the medal table at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer?

7. Who holds the record (set in 2013) for being the youngest player to feature in the Solheim Cup?

8. How many Olympic gold medals has British gymnast Max Whitlock won – two, three or four?

9. Which city will host the Super Bowl next month?

10. Which sport do the Cardiff Devils play?