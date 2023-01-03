Michael Smith hits nine-darter in stunning leg during World Championship final

Michael Smith threw the first nine-darter in the World Championship final since 2011

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish in one of the greatest legs in the history of the World Championship during the early stages of the final with Michael van Gerwen.

In the third leg of the second set, it was Van Gerwen who had the first chance at perfection as he hit eight brilliant set-up darts, but was millimetres out with his attempt at double 12.

THE BEST LEG OF ALL TIME! ?? MICHAEL VAN GERWEN MISSES D12 FOR A NINE-DARTER, AND THEN SMITH PINS A PERFECT LEG HIMSELF! ONE OF THE GREATEST THINGS YOU'LL EVER SEE IN SPORT. pic.twitter.com/WyKWFcxq5V — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

Smith, throwing second, was right behind him, though, and made no mistake, following eight successive treble 20s with the prized double 12 to send the Alexandra Palace wild.

His perfect leg was the just the second nine-darter in the World Chamapionship final and the first since Adrian Lewis hit one in 2011.