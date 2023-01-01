Nottingham Forest fans’ homophobic chanting condemned by LGBTQ+ group

We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the city ground. Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL

This is now classed as a hate crime. #NoToHate #RetireTheChant @ChelseaFC @FvHtweets @PrideinFootball @SportsMediaLGBT

