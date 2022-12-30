Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again.

A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.

Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/OJT6QjOfkv

