Harlequins prop Joe Marler charged for comments made to Bristol’s Jake Heenan

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Harlequins prop faces a disciplinary hearing following an incident in the Gallagher Premiership game.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler

Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler has been charged for comments made towards Bristol flanker Jake Heenan.

The Rugby Football Union said Marler had been charged under the governing body’s rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the game.

Marler’s comments during the first half of Tuesday’s Gallagher Premiership match reportedly related to Heenan’s mother.

Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler faces a disciplinary hearing after being charged by thew Rugby Football Union under Rule 5.12 (David Davies/PA)

Marler will face a disciplinary hearing on Friday afternoon.

The RFU said: “Joe Marler, Harlequins, has been charged under RFU rule 5.12 for conduct prejudicial to the game for comments made to a Bristol Bears player during the match on Tuesday 27 December.

“The hearing will take place at 4.30pm today, Friday 30 December.”

