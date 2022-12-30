Craig Gordon knows ‘what lies ahead’ in bid to fight back from serious injury

Craig Gordon

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon insisted he knows “what lies ahead” as he steeled himself for his latest attempt to fight back from serious injury.

The Hearts number one – who turns 40 on Saturday – suffered a double leg break in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Dundee United and spent Christmas Day in hospital in Dundee undergoing surgery.

Gordon, who fought back from a career-threatening knee injury which kept him out for two years between 2012 and 2014, shared his thoughts publicly for the first time since his season-ending injury in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I’ve played this game long enough to know that I can’t take anything for granted, and when I’ve been ‘written off’ with injuries before, every game is one more than at times, I thought I might get,” he posted.

“I know what lies ahead as I’ve walked this road before and I’ll do it again, albeit on crutches for now.

“Our medical team did a great job on the pitch. The staff and surgeons at Ninewells Hospital who performed my surgery on Christmas Day, and all those who looked after me were brilliant.

“The club, my teammates and everyone who has sent messages for my family and I, you have all helped in giving me the best start to my recovery and I’m truly grateful.