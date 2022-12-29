Notification Settings

Kane on course with birthday boy as Gakpo arrives – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester City were still celebrating their latest victory.

Britain Soccer Premier League

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.

Football

Harry Kane had a keen golfer on his hands.

Liverpool welcomed new arrival Cody Gakpo.

Man City were still celebrating victory over Leeds.

Dejan Kulusevski won Sweden’s Golden Ball.

The ever likeable Sadio Mane.

West Ham turned the clock back.

Teams supported the No Home Kit campaign in support of homelessness charity Shelter.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike in New Zealand.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

