Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Australia beat South Africa by an innings to clinch series win

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Proteas were skittled for 204 after David Warner’s double-century put the hosts in command.

Australin players celebrate
Australin players celebrate

Australia secured a crushing series victory against South Africa with a dominant win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

South Africa started the fourth day of the second Test on 15 for one – a deficit of 371 runs – after Australia declared on 575.

But the Proteas were dismissed for just 204 – with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking three for 58 – as Australia raced to victory by an innings and 182 runs.

Nathan Lyon celebrates
Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Temba Bavuma’s 65 was the only resistance of note before he perished to an ugly slog-sweep at Lyon.

Australia’s seventh win from 11 Tests in 2022 sees them open up an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Proteas.

The hosts’ comprehensive win rarely looked in doubt after David Warner marked his 100th Test by hitting a memorable 200.

Warner, 36, was awarded the player of the match for his first three-figure Test return since January 2020.

The concluding match of the three-Test series starts in Sydney on January 3.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News