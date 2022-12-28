FA applies to install gated perimeter fencing at Wembley after Euro final chaos

Wembley stadium

New gated perimeter fencing could be erected at Wembley as part of the Football Association’s response to the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final.

A review conducted by Baroness Casey last year found there were more than 20 ‘near-misses’ which could have resulted in serious injury or death connected to the chaos surrounding the match between England and Italy on July 11, 2021.

An application was submitted to Brent Council last week by Wembley National Stadium Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the FA.

A man holding a young child is supported by a steward after he is swept in through an emergency fire door which has been forced open ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley (Handout from the Baroness Casey Review/PA)

The application was stated to include “installation of fencing and roller shutters (B1 and B2 Steps), external alterations to existing Club Wembley, staff, media and VIP entrances and staff fire exit, with perimeter fencing introduced adjacent staff and media entrances (all at Level B2)”.

An FA spokesperson said: “We have submitted a planning application to Brent Council for new secure entrance portals around the entry points on our B2 level.

“These are part of the works we are carrying out, based on the Casey Review recommendations.”

Baroness Casey’s review made eight recommendations in all, one of which was for the FA and Wembley National Stadium Limited to strengthen safety plans, including “physical fences and means of separating and filtering unticketed fans from those with legitimate access”.

Baroness Casey’s independent Review into events surrounding the EURO 2020 final has been published today. The Review and FA CEO Mark Bullingham’s response can be found here: — The FA (@FA) December 3, 2021

The review found around 2,000 ticketless individuals gained entry to Wembley on the day, with 400 ejected. The individuals were found to have gained entry by tailgating or involvement in one of 17 mass breaches of disabled access gates and emergency fire doors.

Those ticketless individuals created the extremely high likelihood of fatalities, according to Eric Stuart, a security expert who contributed to the review.