Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Saka meets Wenger, and Warner joins exclusive club – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Usain Bolt enjoyed giving back.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 27.

Football

Bukayo Saka finally met Arsene Wenger.

Erling Haaland sported a new look.

Declan Rice looked ahead.

Cesc Fabregas and Millie Bright shared festive family pics.

Cricket

David Warner joined an exclusive club.

Athletics

Usain Bolt enjoyed giving back.

Boxing

Amir Khan reminisced.

Formula One

Nico Rosberg went for a drive.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News