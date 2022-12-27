Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

LA Chargers in playoffs for first time since 2018 as Indianapolis Colts lose

UK & international sportsPublished:

Colts quarterback Nick Foles was intercepted three times, while the Chargers won their third straight game.

Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler runs past Indianapolis Colts’ Dallis Flowers (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis
Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler runs past Indianapolis Colts’ Dallis Flowers (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis

The Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 with a 20-3 defeat of the outclassed Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Austin Ekeler picked up a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns for the visitors in the second and fourth quarters, while home quarterback Nick Foles had a horror debut for the Colts with three interceptions.

Justin Herbert started slowly but was solid for 235 yards through the air for the Chargers and importantly got the ball to Ekeler.

Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler celebrates following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night
Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler celebrates following his side’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night (Michael Conroy/AP)

The Colts took advantage of two personal foul calls that led to the ejection of Pro Bowl safety Derwin James in the second quarter to get on the scoreboard for the only time courtesy of a 46-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

Cameron Dicker potted a pair of field goals for Los Angeles in the second and third quarters, with Ekeler’s second score ensuring the win halfway through the final quarter.

Questions are likely to be raised about the future of Jeff Saturday, who has been responsible for five consecutive losses since becoming interim coach of the Colts.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are riding high after three straight wins and securing a playoff spot ahead of Sunday’s Battle of Los Angeles against reigning Super Bowl champions the Rams.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News