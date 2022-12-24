Notification Settings

Football rumours: Manchester City confident of Bellingham capture

UK & international sportsPublished:

But he has been linked to Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Manchester City reportedly want Jude Bellingham
What the papers say

The Sun reports Manchester City are confident of winning the fight for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite his links to Real Madrid and Liverpool and previous reports that Bellingham favours a move to Madrid.

Manchester United have begun talks with PSV Eindhoven over 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo, according to the Mirror.

The Times reports Newcastle are looking into signing 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Marcus Thuram (Nick Potts/PA)

And the Sun writes that Paris St Germain are keen on 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: CBS Sports reports Al-Nassr are confident of signing the 37-year-old free agent before the January transfer window opens.

Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United are hopeful of signing the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder in the summer, according to Spanish publication Sport, but think the Catalan giants are trying to push up his value by saying he is not for sale.

