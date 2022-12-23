Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

George Cohen tributes and Sam Curran makes history – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Harry Kane was also back at Tottenham.

George Cohen
George Cohen

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.

Football

World Cup winner George Cohen died.

Harry Kane was back.

Wilfried Zaha was ready for the season to return.

Kammy was on his way home for Christmas.

One massive foot(snow)ball.

Cricket

Harry Brook and Sam Curran went for big money in the IPL draft.

Cameron Green was also breaking Australian records.

Ben Stokes joined Chennai.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News