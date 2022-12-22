Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mead celebrates SPOTY win and Carragher keeps busy – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sergio Aguero was enjoying Argentina’s World Cup win.

Beth Mead won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award
Beth Mead won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22.

Football

Beth Mead reacted to winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

City were back.

Sergio Aguero was enjoying Argentina’s World Cup win.

Jamie Carragher kept himself busy.

Birthday wishes from David De Gea.

Cricket

Jofra Archer’s England return was announced.

Joe Root got a T20 deal.

Basketball

The NBA was glad to have LeBron James still turning it on – in his 20th year in the league.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News