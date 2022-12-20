Wayne Barnes helps launch high-performance match officials representative body

Wayne Barnes

Wayne Barnes has helped launch the first representative body for high-performance match officials in the same week that the record-breaking rugby referee revealed the extent of abuse received by himself and his family.

International Rugby Match Officials (IRMO) will promote and protect the interests of officials and provide a platform for interaction with the sport’s global governing body.

Barnes refereed his 100th Test match in November between France and South Africa but celebrations were soured by criticism from Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus that was followed by shocking online abuse.

Wayne Barnes was the victim of shocking abuse following France’s match against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

Barnes said: “Today’s launch represents an important development for the recognition and support of rugby match officials on the world stage.

“For the first time there will be a collective voice and support network for international referees and television match officials, championing matters of interest ranging from physical and mental wellbeing promotion to upholding the sport’s values and representing international match officials within World Rugby decision-making structures.”

As well as promoting the interests of existing officials and inputting into discussions on future laws, IRMO will also promote the development of officiating as an existing career path.

It will do so with the full support of World Rugby, whose chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “Match officials are fundamental to the sport and their role is greater than the matches they officiate.

“They are ambassadors, champions of our values and increasingly contributing to the future shape of the sport through their game expertise.