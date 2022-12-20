Fallon Sherrock pays price for missed doubles in World Championship defeat

Fallon Sherrock

Fallon Sherrock was left to rue a number of missed chances as she lost to Ricky Evans in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Three years after becoming the first female player to win a match, and subsequently, two consecutive matches in the event, Sherrock won the opening set against Evans at Alexandra Palace.

The Women’s World Matchplay winner had four darts at a double to win the third set before busting on five, while she also led 2-0 in the fourth set and missed two darts to win it before Evans took out 107 to seal a 3-1 win.

EVANS SEES OFF SHERROCK! Rapid Ricky Evans silences the Ally Pally crowd, eliminating Fallon Sherrock after sealing a 3-1 success in STYLE!

“I knew it was going to be tough but I didn’t expect it to be that tough,” a relieved Evans told Sky Sports.

“She is so good. The thing is people are cheering because it’s a lady player, they don’t respect how good she is actually at darts. She was the better player in that game.