England complete first-ever series whitewash in Pakistan

Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett successfully guided England to a historic whitewash series in Pakistan in just 38 minutes on the morning of the fourth day of the Karachi Test Match.

England had been set 167 to win on the evening of day three and started their chase in a manner that epitomised the attacking brand of cricket played by the side, quickly reduced the required total to 55 overnight.

The pair quickly knocked off the total in just 11.1 overs on the morning of day four to win the match by eight wickets.

Duckett finished with an unbeaten 82, ending the tour of Pakistan in the manner he started, playing fluent shots, and was supported by his captain who promoted himself up the order and finished with an unbeaten 35.

One point of contention remains for Stokes however, as he was unable to hit a final six that would see him move past head coach Brendon McCullum’s record for the highest number of sixes scored in Test cricket.

On the third day in the City of Lights, Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take five wickets in an innings on debut to move England to within touching distance of the victory.