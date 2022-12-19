The youngest bowlers to take five wickets in a men’s Test innings

Rehan Ahmed celebrates his five-wicket haul

England spinner Rehan Ahmed became the sixth-youngest bowler to take five wickets in a men’s Test innings as Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in Karachi.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the players ahead of him on the list.

Nasim-ul-Ghani, Pakistan

Five for 116 v West Indies, 1958, aged 16 years and 303 days

The slow left-armer began his haul with the prize wicket of Sir Garry Sobers, who made a century in each innings of the West Indies’ win. Nasim emerged with huge credit despite the defeat, adding the scalps of Everton Weekes and Rohan Kanhai. He went on to play 29 Tests in all, taking 52 wickets at an average of 37.67.

Naseem Shah, Pakistan

Naseem Shah was just days too late to break the record (Dan Mullan/PA)

Five for 31 v Sri Lanka, 2019, aged 16 years and 307 days

The paceman missed out on his compatriot’s record by just four days as he helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 and secure a 263-run win. The wickets of Kusal Mendis for a duck and Dinesh Chandimal for two put early holes in the chase and he later picked up Dilruwan Perera and Lasith Embuldeniya in successive balls. Vishwa Fernando survived the hat-trick ball but then became Shah’s fifth victim. They remain his best figures in 14 Tests to date, with 38 wickets at 36.94.

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan

Mohammad Amir made a flying start before a spot-fixing ban interrupted his career (Gareth Copley/PA)

Five for 79 v Australia, 2009, aged 17 years and 257 days

Pakistan continue to monopolise the list, with Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke, Marcus North and Brad Haddin making for a strong list of victims for Amir. He served a five-year ban when, aged 18, he was part of a spot-fixing plot by bowling deliberate no-balls against England at Lord’s but returned to play a key role in his side’s attack.

Enamul Haque Jr, Bangladesh

Six for 45 v Zimbabwe, 2005, aged 18 years and 32 days

After a wicketless first innings, Enamul produced the best figures on this list in the second as he took out key men Stuart Matsikenyeri, Hamilton Masakadza and Brendan Taylor, added Tatenda Taibu for a duck and finished the job against tail-enders Graeme Cremer and Chris Mpofu. He also took seven for 95 in the next Test but that was the peak of his 15-Test career, which ended with 44 wickets at 40.61.

Daniel Vettori, New Zealand

Daniel Vettori made an impact early in his impressive Test career (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Five for 84 v Sri Lanka, 1997, aged 18 years and 46 days

Having narrowly missed out in the first innings with four for 46, the left-armer added his name to the list in the second with Arjuna Ranatunga and Tillakaratne Dilshan the pick of his wickets. By far the most successful player on this list, he played 113 Tests – 32 as captain – and took 362 wickets at 34.36 with 20 five-wicket hauls, adding six hundreds and 23 fifties as he averaged 30 with the bat.

Rehan Ahmed, England

The youngest ever Men's Test cricketer to take a five-fer on debut ? ?? #PAKvENG ??????? pic.twitter.com/FxCnFLzzOg — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 19, 2022

Five for 48 v Pakistan, 2022, aged 18 years and 128 days