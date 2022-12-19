Football rumours: Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong on Man Utd radar

Jude Bellingham was one of the stars of the World Cup

What the papers say

Manchester United could make a pitch to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham and have not closed the door on Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, according to the Manchester Evening News. A move to sign De Jong from Barcelona in the summer fell through.

The MEN also reports that West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has played only four minutes of football for United this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a reported target for West Ham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Chelsea are looking to beat both Real Madrid and Manchester City to the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol by launching a £45million move next month, The Sun writes. The 20-year-old starred for Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Moises Caicedo: Sky Sports reports the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder is being monitored by Chelsea and Liverpool.