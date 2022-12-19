A look at some of the breakout stars of the Qatar World Cup

Alexis Mac Allister kisses the World Cup

A World Cup which concluded with Argentina’s victory over France on penalties on Sunday saw a number of players enhance their reputation.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the breakout stars of Qatar 2022.

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

The Brighton midfielder helped Argentina win the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton fans may have known about the virtues of Mac Allister for some time but the Argentinian midfielder was hardly one of the Premier League’s biggest stars when he left for Qatar. He returns as a World Cup winner and with his name on the lips of viewers around the globe after a series of dynamic displays, dovetailing well with Lionel Messi. With the transfer window just two weeks away, the Seagulls may have to brace themselves for bids.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Bellingham announced his arrival on the big stage (Adam Davy/PA)

The Borussia Dortmund teenager has been tipped for a return to English football for some time having excelled in Germany, but he really announced himself on the world stage in Qatar. Those clubs interested may now find the price has gone up or the competition increased. The 19-year-old was a powerful presence in the England midfield and showed maturity beyond his years.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

The Netherlands’ Gakpo proved a handful (Nick Potts/PA)

The highly-promising Dutch striker justified a lot of the hype by scoring in each of his side’s group games. At the age of 23, there is a feeling the time could be right for him to leave PSV Eindhoven for one of Europe’s biggest leagues. Boasting strength as well as finishing ability, there is unlikely to be a shortage of takers.

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)

Ramos made the most of his chance to replace Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Benfica forward’s big chance came in Portugal’s last-16 tie against Switzerland as coach Fernando Santos did the previously unthinkable and benched Cristiano Ronaldo. As he has done at club level following the departure of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, Ramos grabbed it with both hands, bagging a stunning hat-trick. Already people are wondering when, not if, he follows Nunez out of Lisbon.

Dominik Livakovic (Croatia)

Livakovic starred in two penalty shoot-out wins (Mike Egerton/PA)