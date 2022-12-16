Worcester Warriors rescue deal rejected by RFU as Wasps takeover approved

Worcester continue to face an uncertain future following a key ruling by the Rugby Football Union

Wasps will take their place in the Championship next season after their takeover was approved by the Rugby Football Union, but Worcester will not be joining them unless they find new buyers.

Atlas Worcester Warriors Rugby Club Ltd, the consortium led by the club’s former chief executive Jim O’Toole, has seen its bid rejected on the grounds of its refusal to meet the conditions set by the RFU.