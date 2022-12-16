Notification Settings

Worcester Warriors rescue deal rejected by RFU as Wasps takeover approved

Both Worcester and Wasps have lost their places in the Premiership after being placed in administration.

Worcester continue to face an uncertain future following a key ruling by the Rugby Football Union

Wasps will take their place in the Championship next season after their takeover was approved by the Rugby Football Union, but Worcester will not be joining them unless they find new buyers.

Atlas Worcester Warriors Rugby Club Ltd, the consortium led by the club’s former chief executive Jim O’Toole, has seen its bid rejected on the grounds of its refusal to meet the conditions set by the RFU.

The English game’s governing body said it will instead work with Worcester’s administrator Begbies Traynor to enable alternative bids in the hope of preserving professional rugby at Sixways.

