Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

This club is home for me – Beth Mead signs new Arsenal deal

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 27-year-old is currently sidelined after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last month.

Beth Mead in action for Arsenal
Beth Mead in action for Arsenal

England forward Beth Mead has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the club have announced.

The 27-year-old, currently sidelined after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last month, joined the Gunners in 2017 from Sunderland.

She has gone on to register 61 goals in 166 appearances and helped the team win the Women’s Super League title in 2019, as well as the League Cup the previous season.

Scorer of 29 goals in 50 caps, she starred for England during the summer’s triumphant Euros campaign, claiming the Golden Boot, having netted six times, and being named player of the tournament.

Mead said: “I’m so happy to have signed a new deal with Arsenal.

“This club is home for me – I’ve grown so much here as a player and a person and I know we can achieve so much more together in the years to come.

“I want to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and I know that the ambitions at Arsenal match my own, so I can’t wait to get back onto the pitch and help to deliver the success our supporters deserve.”

Mead celebrates after England win Euro 2022 (Nigel French/PA).
Mead claimed the Golden Boot and was named player of the tournament at Euro 2022 (Nigel French/PA).

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall added: “It’s wonderful news that we have agreed a new deal with Beth.

“She is a world-class footballer and has proven that on the biggest stage of them all.

“I have so much admiration for the way she has handled success and adversity on and off the pitch over the past few years, and I’m sure she will approach the next few months with the positive attitude we all know Beth for.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News