The grumbles of Wimbledon, Ronaldo and Morocco’s Rocky road – the quotes of 2022

From Novak Djokovic’s deportation and Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell to Graham Potter’s haircut and Keith Curle’s three wishes.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the best sporting quotes of 2022.

“I am extremely disappointed with the ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open,” – Novak Djokovic’s year got off to a bad start after he was deported from Australia.

“My last information is we are getting a plane. So we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not, we’ll go by train. If not, we’ll go by bus. If not, I’ll drive a seven-seater,” – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel got hands-on with travel plans after the club’s spending was curbed.

“He left it short, it was nicely on the volley for me,” – West Ham boss David Moyes was sent off after booting the ball back at a ball boy in the defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

“He was probably a bully at school . I don’t like bullies. He has some good traits in his character. But he also has a very evil side to him,” – Stefanos Tsitsipas bore the brunt of Nick Kyrgios’ antics in a stormy Wimbledon match.

“The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro!” – Kyrgios went on to reach the final, where he pointed out a rowdy spectator to the umpire.

“It’s officially a bromance,” – Djokovic beat his new BFF Kyrgios to claim a seventh Wimbledon title.

“I am always taking my shirt off and going crazy!” England’s Chloe Kelly on her Euro 2022 final winning goal celebration.

“All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And then that original pizza house goes, ‘if you go over there, we’re banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop’. What’s wrong with that economic model?” – Bryson DeChambeau’s take on the controversial breakaway LIV Golf tour.

“I woke up this morning and I had three requirements – us to win, Man City to win and my missus to be in a sexy mood on a Saturday night. I’ve got two out of three so far and now I’ve got a two-hour drive home. It would be nice to get a hat-trick.” – TMI from Hartlepool boss Keith Curle?

“I don’t find 147s difficult.” – Ronnie O’Sullivan on why he did not shake opponent Judd Trump’s hand following a maximum.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.” – Roger Federer hung up his racket aged 41.

“I had a haircut from somebody that cuts the lads’ hair. So probably that has made a difference, I don’t know. It cost a lot more than I thought it was going to,” – Incoming Chelsea boss Graham Potter on his ‘new look’.

“It’s been a pretty good evening,” – An understated Ben Stokes after his matchwinning knock for England in the T20 World Cup final.

“I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too,” – Cristiano Ronaldo lobbed a grenade under Manchester United with his Piers Morgan interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo felt unappreciated by some at Old Trafford (PA)

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,” – Ronaldo also cut loose at manager Erik Ten Hag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” – That escalated quickly as Manchester United part ways with the Portugal superstar.

“He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be in this club then he has to go,” – Ten Hag had his say.

“Cristiano, for obvious reasons, was not very happy about it. He has always been a starting player,” – Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped his captain.

Harry Kane, pictured here being consoled by Gareth Southgate, was “absolutely gutted” by England’s World Cup exit (PA)