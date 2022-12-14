Football rumours: Chelsea to mount ‘significant offensive’ during January window

Ten Hag doesn’t know when Sancho will be back — on individual training programme in Holland. ?? #MUFC

“I’ve had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme, our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible but I can't say when”, ten Hag says as @sistoney67 reports. pic.twitter.com/8feNi6UU9M

