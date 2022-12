Warren Gatland keen to create a ‘no excuses environment’ with Wales

Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuses environment” after taking up the reins for a second stint as Wales head coach.

The New Zealander’s previous spell at the helm between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.

This time around, though, he takes charge after a year that produced just three victories from 12 starts under Wayne Pivac, which included home defeats against Italy and Georgia.

Warren Gatland during a press conference at the Principality Stadium (Ben Birchall/PA)

Gatland will mastermind Wales’ Six Nations and World Cup campaigns next year, and he said: “How do you create an environment where there are no excuses?

“That’s what I’ve done in the past, a no-excuse environment, so when players come into camp you can get the best out of them.

“That’s what we’ve prided ourselves on in the past, being able to do that.

Warren Gatland with Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips (left) and WRU chair Ieuan Evans (Ben Birchall/PA)

“The challenge is doing that in the coming weeks so that players are excited about wearing that jersey and leaving everything on the pitch in terms of getting performances and results.

“One of the reasons when I spoke to Steve (Phillips, Welsh Rugby Union chief executive) was remembering the good times of being here, in front of 75,000 people.