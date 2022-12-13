Naseem Shah to miss Pakistan’s third Test against England

Naseem Shah will not be travelling to Karachi to face England.

Pakistan will once again be without pace bowler Naseem Shah as they look to avoid a third straight defeat by England in Karachi.

The 19-year-old seamer took five wickets in a losing cause as bat dominated ball in the series opener in Rawalpindi but missed the follow-up in Multan, where Ben Stokes’ tourists took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pakistan were hopeful of having Naseem back to lead the attack when the final match begins on Saturday, but must now continue without him due to injury.

1st Test, Rawalpindi: Eng won by 74 runs

2nd Test, Multan: Eng won by 26 runs

3rd Test, Karachi: Dec 17-21.

“A niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem Shah from the third and final Test between Pakistan and England in Karachi,” the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed.

“The fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo further assessment at the national high performance centre before beginning rehabilitation. The team management has not requested for his replacement at this stage.”