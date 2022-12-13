Carragher makes feelings known and Rio meets Ronaldo – Tuesday’s sporting social

? Orient fans, we need you!

The Gaffer has asked if fans can get down to the training ground tomorrow at 9am to help clear the pitch for training ❄️

There's a bacon roll in it for you afterwards and the chance to stay and watch training / meet the players!#LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/R0nj4nID7L

— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) December 13, 2022