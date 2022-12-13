Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Andrew Flintoff taken to hospital after accident while filming Top Gear

UK & international sportsPublished:

The BBC confirmed the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after he was injured in an accident while filming for Top Gear.

The 45-year-old was involved in the incident on Tuesday morning while at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Top Gear
Andrew Flintoff, left, has presented Top Gear since 2019 (BBC)

Ex-Lancashire all-rounder Flintoff, who has presented the BBC One show since 2019, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but is not thought to have suffered any life-threatening injuries, The Sun reported.

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News