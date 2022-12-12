Newcastle and Southampton Carabao Cup ties brought forward due to NHS strikes

Newcastle will host Bournemouth a day earlier than originally planned

Next week’s Carabao Cup ties at Newcastle and Southampton will be played a day earlier than scheduled due to planned strike action by medical services.

The Magpies’ fourth-round clash with Premier League rivals Bournemouth at St James’ Park has been moved forward to Tuesday, December 20, while Saints will host League One Lincoln at St Mary’s on the same evening.

Both fixtures, which kick-off at 7.45pm, had originally been arranged for Wednesday, December 21.

Strikes are taking place in some parts of the NHS on December 15, 20, 21 and 28.

? #NUFC's Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Bournemouth has been brought forward by 24 hours due to planned NHS strike action. The game will now take place on Tuesday, 20 December [kick-off 7.45pm]. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 12, 2022

A statement from Newcastle read: “Due to the planned action – which affects North East Ambulance Service, the club’s long-standing provider of ambulances, paramedics and match command – the game will now be played a day earlier.

“The planned strike action has significant safety implications on the club’s matchday medical provisions.”

Tickets already purchased for the two matches remain valid.