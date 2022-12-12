Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newcastle and Southampton Carabao Cup ties brought forward due to NHS strikes

UK & international sportsPublished:

Strikes are taking place in some parts of the NHS on December 15, 20, 21 and 28.

Newcastle will host Bournemouth a day earlier than originally planned
Newcastle will host Bournemouth a day earlier than originally planned

Next week’s Carabao Cup ties at Newcastle and Southampton will be played a day earlier than scheduled due to planned strike action by medical services.

The Magpies’ fourth-round clash with Premier League rivals Bournemouth at St James’ Park has been moved forward to Tuesday, December 20, while Saints will host League One Lincoln at St Mary’s on the same evening.

Both fixtures, which kick-off at 7.45pm, had originally been arranged for Wednesday, December 21.

Strikes are taking place in some parts of the NHS on December 15, 20, 21 and 28.

A statement from Newcastle read: “Due to the planned action – which affects North East Ambulance Service, the club’s long-standing provider of ambulances, paramedics and match command – the game will now be played a day earlier.

“The planned strike action has significant safety implications on the club’s matchday medical provisions.”

Tickets already purchased for the two matches remain valid.

A Southampton statement read: “A number of solutions were carefully considered, but it was decided that this was the only suitable outcome to maintain the level of safety required for the match to take place.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News