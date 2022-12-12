John Stones reflects as Gareth Southgate backed – Monday’s sporting social

(1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. pic.twitter.com/inKW0rkkpq

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022