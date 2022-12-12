Notification Settings

John Stones reflects as Gareth Southgate backed – Monday’s sporting social

Published:

England’s exit from the World Cup continues to generate plenty of interest.

John Stones

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.

Football

John Stones reflected on the World Cup.

Wayne Rooney approved.

Gary Neville backed Gareth Southgate.

Virat Kohli hailed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin worked hard.

Cricket

Good toss to win?

Nasser Hussain praised Mark Wood.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was out on the road.

Happy 76th birthday to 1972 and 1974 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Williams Racing confirmed a change in management.

Tennis

Out?

UK & international sports

