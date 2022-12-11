Marcus Trescothick hopes new ball boosts England victory bid on ‘massive’ Monday

Englandâs players shake hands on end of third day of play

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick hopes the arrival of the new ball on Monday will turn the second Test against Pakistan decisively in their favour.

The third day finished with the hosts 198 for four, requiring 157 more runs to win but Jack Leach’s crucial late wicket saw a testing day end on a positive note for England.

With the new ball due around an hour into the fourth day’s play, Trescothick is hopeful that will provide them with further breakthroughs.

England’s Jack Leach, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (Anjum Naveed/AP)

“We are only 16 overs away from the new ball and Jack has definitely got more spin with the new ball than the older one, so it might be a bit different when it comes to bat,” he told Sky Sports.

“We are still in a very good position – a few more wickets would have been great but we are happy where we are.

“We have six wickets to go and it is going to be a massive day’s play. We have seen most wickets fall in the first session so we hope that continues.”

Earlier in the day Harry Brook completed centuries in back-to-back Tests but the loss of five wickets for 19 runs saw England dismissed for 275.

“The style of cricket we play and the way we want to go about it, we want to be aggressive,” added Trescothick.

“It has not been as easy to be as aggressive in the second innings but that is still the mantra of what we are trying to do – put pressure back on the opposition.

“We would have liked more partnerships but it wasn’t to be.”

However, Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan insists the hosts have every chance of winning on day four.

“We are down four wickets but everyone has hope because the pitch is slow and we have good depth in our batting. I hope we can chase these runs,” he said.

Rizwan was dismissed for 30 by a beauty from James Anderson which knocked back his off stump and he admits the Lancashire seamer was difficult to play.