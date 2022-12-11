Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ben White back in Arsenal training after premature exit from World Cup squad

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 25-year-old did not feature for England during their campaign in Qatar and left the camp ‘for personal reasons’.

England's Ben White
England's Ben White

Ben White returned to training with his Arsenal team-mates in Dubai having left England’s World Cup squad following an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland.

The 25-year-old did not feature in the first two Group B matches and missed the 3-0 win against Wales through illness, with the Football Association announcing the following day that he had left the camp.

England boss Gareth Southgate said it is important that White’s departure from the World Cup for personal reasons was “respected” after a report emerged of a supposed argument with Holland.

England assistant manager Steve Holland
Ben White and England assistant manager Steve Holland allegedly had a bust-up in training (Martin Rickett/PA)

The governing body said White left for “personal reasons” and that he was not expected to return to the squad in Qatar, asking “that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time”.

The Daily Star reported on Thursday that the defender was unhappy in camp and struggling to mix with team-mates, before falling out with assistant Holland in front of the rest of the England squad.

The story could have been an unwanted distraction ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against France, which England lost 2-1, but Southgate dismissed the issue when talking on the eve of the game.

“As far as I am aware, the article that was written used words like ‘alleged’ and so whoever wrote it didn’t feel strongly enough that it was correct,” he said.

“Ben left for personal reasons. We made that very clear and I think especially in this day and age it is very important that a situation like that is respected.”

White had some days off before linking up with the Gunners, who are on a tour of Dubai preparing for the resumption of the Premier League season as they look to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner were also back training with Mikel Arteta’s side following their own respective World Cup exits.

Arsenal face AC Milan in a friendly on Tuesday before an Emirates Stadium warm-up against Juventus next Saturday, with their campaign resuming at home to West Ham on Boxing Day.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News