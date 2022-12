A closer look at the key men behind magical Morocco bid for World Cup glory

Morocco players celebrate

Morocco’s emergence as the surprise package of the World Cup has seen them become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

They have beaten Belgium, Spain – on penalties – and Portugal on their historic journey into the last four.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the players who have helped them get there.

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has conceded just one goal in five matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 31-year-old – known as Bono – was named LaLiga’s top goalkeeper last season and he has carried that form into this tournament. He has kept four clean sheets in five matches, conceding just once (to Canada), and saved two of Spain’s three penalties in the last-16 shootout.

Achraf Hakimi (Paris St Germain)

The right-back’s quality was not in question, considering for whom he plays, but his importance to the team has become increasingly evident as the tournament has progressed. Hakimi has been a driving force from deep on the right and his audacious panenka in the shootout win over Spain highlighted his confidence.

Sofyan Amrabat (midfielder, Fiorentina)

Sofyan Amrabat’s midfield holding role is key to Morocco’s strategy (Nick Potts/PA)

Morocco’s defensive style means Amrabat has a key role for the side, anchoring the base of midfield. His performances at the tournament have seen him allocated an even more restricted job protecting the back four than he has at club level but it is one in which he has excelled.

Hakim Ziyech (winger, Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech caught the keeper off his line ???#LetItFly with @QatarAirways pic.twitter.com/tonL8B8Lfp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022