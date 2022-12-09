Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Newcastle to offload players in pursuit of James Maddison

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis are all thought to be available.

Leicester City’s James Maddison
Leicester City’s James Maddison

What the papers say

Newcastle are reportedly set to offload as many as five players in pursuit of Leicester playmaker James Maddison. The Daily Express, citing 90min.com, says Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis could be among the players made available as the Magpies’ ownership look to fund a January bid for the 26-year-old.

Tunisia v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group D – Education City Stadium
France’s Randal Kolo Muani (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

According to The Sun, Tottenham and Liverpool are both interested in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. The paper cites a Foot Mercato report, which says the clubs have been impressed with the 24-year-old’s club form this season, which also thrust him into the French national squad.

The Daily Star reports Real Madrid have beaten out some of the biggest clubs in Europe to the signing of Brazilian 16-year-old Endrick. Via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the paper says the deal is worth a whopping £51million, although he will not be able to actually play for the Spanish giants until he turns 18 in 2024.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech (Steven Paston/PA)

Hakim Ziyech: AC Milan are set to make a bid for the Chelsea forward, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Football Italia.

Lionel Messi: Sky Sports says Paris St Germain are confident the veteran forward will extend his contract once his current deal runs out.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News