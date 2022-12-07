Police investigate possible links between arrests and Raheem Sterling burglary

Police are investigating whether there is any connection between the arrest of two men on suspicion of attempted burglary on Tuesday and a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling

Surrey Police are investigating whether there is any link between the arrest of two men on Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted burglary and Saturday’s report of a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s family reported a burglary to the police at the weekend after discovering valuables had been stolen, and the Chelsea player left England’s World Cup base in Qatar to return to the UK ahead of the team’s last-16 encounter with Senegal.

Police are now examining whether there is any connection between two arrests made in Oxshott on Tuesday night and the break-in at Sterling’s home in the same area.

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (December 6) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody,” a Surrey Police statement issued on Wednesday read.

“Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.