Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, sits on the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month under a cloud and has cast a shadow over Fernando Santos’ side during their time in Qatar, too.

Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! This is our Starting 11 for today!

Portugal head coach Santos was unhappy with the veteran’s reaction to being substituted towards the end of Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea.