Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after feeling unwell

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital in Perth after feeling unwell while working as a television pundit during the ongoing Test match against the West Indies.

Ponting, 47, had been commentating for Channel 7 during the third morning but is understood to have sought medical attention at the lunch interval at Optus Stadium.

Reports locally suggest the batting great was accompanied to a car by his old team-mate, and former Australia head coach, Justin Langer.

Ricky Ponting (left) was reportedly accompanied to a car by his former team-mate Justin Langer (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

It is currently unclear whether Ponting will be back on air over the weekend, but reports indicate that he underwent tests on a precautionary basis rather than as an emergency.

A spokesperson for Channel 7 offered a brief statement, saying: “Ricky Ponting became unwell and missed the remainder of the day’s coverage.”