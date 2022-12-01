Pele says his latest hospital visit is a routine one

Pele during Soccer Aid 2016 at Old Trafford in Manchester

Pele’s has reassured fans his visit to hospital in Brazil is only routine following fears over his health.

The 82-year-old continues to be treated for colon cancer, having undergone surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021, and he has required regular ongoing medical treatment.

Following reports Pele, considered football’s first world superstar, had been taken back into hospital amid growing concerns for his health, his daughter Kely Nascimento posted an update on social media stating there was no “new dire prediction”.

On Thursday evening, a post on Pele’s Instagram account looked to allay any serious worries.

Attached to a photograph of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazil great wrote: “Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit.

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

? #OnThisDay in 1958, a 17-year-old @Pele scored his first #WorldCup goal in Brazil's quarter-final victory over Wales ? What a goal it was! pic.twitter.com/lIhiTQgmZT — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2021

Pele had burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected his contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.