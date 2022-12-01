England squad all train on Thursday as Gareth Southgate faces selection headache

Marcus Rashford staked his claim to start again with two goals against Wales

England’s remaining 25 players trained on Thursday as Gareth Southgate’s men began to gear up for their World Cup clash with Senegal.

Tuesday’s 3-0 victory against neighbours Wales ensured the side progressed as Group B winners, setting up Sunday’s last-16 tie against the reigning African Cup of Nations winners.

England’s players were given a day off on Wednesday, when the Football Association confirmed Ben White had returned home for personal reasons.

Ben White (right) has left the World Cup camp for personal reasons (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the Qatar camp, meaning Southgate will have 25 players to select from in the knockout phase.

Southgate faces some selection headaches on Sunday. Marcus Rashford’s brace was complemented by a Phil Foden effort against Wales as the pair impressed having come in for Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.