Senegal lie in wait for England at World Cup – but who are their key players?

Senegal fans at the World Cup

Group A runners-up Senegal await England in the last 16 of the World Cup after securing progress with a win over Ecuador.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ key players.

Eduoard Mendy

Edouard Mendy has yet to keep a clean sheet at the World Cup (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The Chelsea goalkeeper may have had his form questioned for his club but for his country he remains an important player. However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament and will need a big performance against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Capitaine Koulibaly appreciation tweet ? pic.twitter.com/ZHTF2RDfM9 — FSF (@Fsfofficielle) November 29, 2022

Senegal’s captain has long been rated one of the world’s top centre-backs and has plenty of experience to handle the big occasion. He showed his value to the team at both ends of the pitch with the winning goal which secured the vital victory over Ecuador.

Ismaila Sarr

Expectations are greater on Ismaila Sarr after Sadio Mane’s injury (Themba Hadebe/AP)