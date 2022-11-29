Notification Settings

Foden starts and Lineker gets a cheeky gift – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Michael Sheen brought the Welsh siwgr, Kolo Toure had a new job and Peter Crouch was not amused.

Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane, l-r

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29.

Football

England handed Phil Foden a first start of the World Cup.

Gary Lineker received a gift from Wales.

And the spirit of Michael Sheen sweetened their pre-match build-up.

The Netherlands advanced.

And Kalidou Koulibaly ensured Senegal joined them.

Newcastle wished manager Eddie Howe a happy 45th birthday.

Barcelona also celebrated their birth.

Wigan confirmed the appointment of Kolo Toure as the club’s new manager.

Thibaut Courtois was proud to join an exclusive club.

Peter Crouch was not impressed.

Crouch was not the only person missing the early World Cup kick-offs.

England turned the clock back.

Wales were boosted by a familiar face.

Formula One

George Russell was moonlighting during the winter break.

Cricket

England were training hard in Pakistan.

Glamorgan had World Cup fever.

